Application process opens for Alberta cannabis store licences

Albertans interested in selling cannabis when it is legalized later this year can now apply for a licence.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) started accepting applications Tuesday for cannabis store licences and a spokesperson said business was steady right out of the gate.

READ MORE: How to buy weed in Canada when it’s legalized

“We’ve been keeping an eye on applications as they were being downloaded so we knew there was a lot of public interest out there,” Michelle Hynes-Dawson said.

“It’s about what we expected to be seeing.”

Hynes-Dawson reminded applicants that there’s no deadline to get applications in and no cap on the number of licences that will be handed out so people shouldn’t feel rushed to get their forms in.

READ MORE: Calgary considering where cannabis retail stores can set up

Those who do apply have a lot of homework to do first. There are background checks, fees and municipal approval is also needed.

READ MORE: Doobie dos and dont’s: Alberta outlines rules for retail marijuana sales

The process is similar to getting a liquor store licence.

Generally, it’s expected it will take between two and four months to get a licence.