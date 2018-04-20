Thousands expected at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach for annual 4/20 smoke-up

Organizers are putting the finishing touches on another 4/20 event in Vancouver Friday. Thousands are expected to descend on Sunset Beach for the annual pot protest.

Crews have already assembled the massive main stage and the protective grass covering has been laid down. This will be the 23rd annual hazy holiday and will likely be the last before weed is legalized later this year.

“Certainly there are some things to celebrate in the cannabis act, and we are happy about that, but by no means is the passage of the act a sign that our activism is done and everything is perfect and we don’t need to do anything anymore. There’s still a lot of work ahead in terms of continuing to change the cannabis laws,” Dana Larsen, an organizer of 420 Vancouver, said in an interview with Global News.

For the first time, organizers of the event say they are offering to cover the cost of sanitation, traffic control and engineering but not policing. Last year, the total bill for the City of Vancouver following the event was just under $250,000, including policing.

“We have to wait to see what the costs are. They’ll give us an invoice after the event and then we’ll do that and that’s fully our intention,” said Larsen.

“We’ve been able to raise a lot more revenue this year than in previous years and we want to use that to help cover some of the costs involved in putting this on.”

The Park Board has once again refused to grant a permit to the event, which it says is an inappropriate use of park space because it violates no-smoking bylaws and “has negative consequences for park users and infrastructure.”

Like last year, the adjacent seawall, the Sunset Concession and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre (VAC) will be temporarily closed on April 20.

Traffic is also expected to be very heavy in the area with very limited parking.