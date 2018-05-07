Canada
Edmonton proposing cannabis stores zoning changes

What rules will Edmonton have when it comes to selling and smoking legal marijuana?

The City of Edmonton will be presenting proposed zoning bylaw changes to accommodate cannabis stores at a public hearing Monday.

A plan was circulated to gather feedback from residents and stakeholders from Feb. 23 to March 21, and some changes were made after feedback was reviewed.

Retail sales in the Strathcona area redevelopment plan have been removed from the original draft, as well as any separation between alcohol stores and cannabis stores.

In late March, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) received 87 applications for retail cannabis stores across the province. There were 40 applications in the Edmonton region, with 30 of those inside the city itself.

The application process launched March 6. There is no deadline for submissions.

— More to come…

