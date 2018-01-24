Strathcona County amends bylaws for cannabis production facilities

As anticipated, Strathcona County council has voted to give itself more control over where cannabis production facilities can be located in response to concerns raised by residents over proposed developments.

Companies wanting to set up a cannabis production facility in an “agricultural area” can still apply for permits “as a discretionary use.”

On Tuesday, council voted in support of a proposed amendment to define “cannabis production facility.” The amendment adds the facilities to the list of discretionary uses in medium industrial zoning districts and agricultural zoning districts.

“With cannabis production facilities listed as a discretionary use, our development authority has the ability to review for compatibility within a location,” Mayor Rod Frank said in a news release on Wednesday. “The amendment also ensures Strathcona County supports innovation and remains competitive in the region.

“We want to continue to be open for business and diversification and stay true to our Agriculture Master Plan.”

The county said the amendment allows councillors to take feedback from nearby landowners into account when a cannabis production facility is being proposed in their area. If a company is granted a development permit, the county said the applicant still has to apply to the federal government for a licence and other regulatory approvals before production can get underway.

READ MORE: Strathcona County addresses cannabis production facilities, plans to amend land-use bylaw

Watch below: On Dec. 17, 2017, Kim Smith filed this report about how Strathcona County is preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

For more information on Strathcona County’s strategy for dealing with the legalization of recreational cannabis, click here.