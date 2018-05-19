Hundreds of Maritimers witness Royal Wedding at viewing parties

Butter croissants, cranberry white chocolate scones and mimosas were just some of the items on the menu at Saturday’s Royal Breakfast Buffet in Halifax.

The event was hosted at the Delta Halifax and was an opportunity for people of all ages to gather and watch the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“We’re showing the royal wedding live so that everyone in Halifax could have a chance to do it with people who wanted to see the same thing together,” said Corey Cheek, director of sales and marketing for Delta Halifax.

The event was a hit with everyone in attendance enjoying the food and atmosphere.

“We sold out well in advance,” said Cheek.

“We wish we just had more space but we don’t so we filled up with 200 people, which was our capacity today and we couldn’t be happier.”

Of course it was a royal event, and in true royal fashion, people were dressed up for the occasion, many even sporting a fascinator

Amanda and Evangeline Furgo stood out with their fancy ensembles.

“We have some special outfits that we wore today. I’m actually wearing my own wedding shoes. So, it was an opportunity to bring out some stuff that I’ve only ever had the chance to wear once before and also some of her flower girl stuff,” she said.

In Fredericton, a breakfast was set under crystal chandeliers for 250 royal-watchers.

“They’re young they’re modern. My in-laws are British, so its just exciting,” smiled Kate Buckall, a long-time royal watcher and fan.

The laughed, they cried and they clapped. It was a wedding ceremony that didn’t disappoint many impressed with how the couple let their personalities shine through the service.

“The tiara was just stunning on her and Prince Harry and when they held hands throughout the service and Mrs. Markle, or Meghan’s mother, just crying, it brought tears to my eyes,” says Jane Schenk, a royal watcher who had the opportunity to meet Prince Charles and Camilla.

Fredericton has hosted members of the royal family on a number of occasions, those special guests often staying at the Delta. During the viewing party, a number of those mementos were on display.

“Typically when a royal family comes to the property they’re almost kind a like a rockstar they send you a rider of things you need to provide, so Prince Charles doesn’t like a duvet so we had to get a comforter so I purchased that locally and we got to keep it,” explains Sara Holyoke, the General Manager of the hotel.

“This was special just because it was an opportunity where there was going to be a beautiful breakfast, an opportunity to see a royal wedding on a live stream, which I’ve never had a chance to do before with any of the other royal weddings, so we wanted to have some nice time together and celebrate,” added Furgo.