SiRT investigating after police dog bites assault suspect in Chester

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was bitten by a police dog during an investigation into an assault in Chester, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to an assault complaint at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say an intoxicated man left the home shortly after the assault, carrying a firearm.

“The victim and three small children remained in the home, while RCMP members provided security at the residence and attempted to establish the location of the suspect,” the RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Officers determined that the suspect was in a wooded area near the home and called in an Emergency Response Team and police dog.

Police say while they waited for assistance, the suspect tried to get back inside the home. He fled back into the woods after seeing police officers.

“The police dog was used to track the suspect, and he was located by the police dog and handler a short time later along Highway 3,” the news release reads.

Police say during the arrest, the suspect was bitten by the police dog and taken to hospital for treatment.

He was taken into police custody the next morning.

The matter has been handed over to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Police say charges to the suspect are pending.