Lars von Trier serial killer movie causes mass walkout at Cannes

Danish director Lars von Trier’s return to Cannes Film Festival resulted in controversy, as a screening of his new film, The House That Jack Built, caused mass walkouts.

This marked von Trier’s first appearance at the film festival since 2011, when his controversial press conference comments about “sympathizing with Hitler” led to a seven-year-ban.

His film, which stars Matt Dillion and Uma Thurman, follows the murder spree of a serial killer over the course of several decades.

READ MORE: Moviegoers fall ill at TIFF 2016 while watching cannibalism film, ‘Raw’

Cannes director Thierry Frémaux said that the film featured “a subject so controversial” that it could only appear in an out-of-competition slot at the festival.

Variety reported that more than 100 people left the screening of The House That Jack Built due to the film’s “disgusting” content.

The scene which seems to have prompted the majority of walkouts is one in which Dillon’s character shoots two children at a family picnic in the head with a rifle.

READ MORE: ‘Lethal Weapon’ star Damon Wayans posts video, photos accusing Clayne Crawford of on-set violence

In another controversial scene, Riley Keogh’s character is seen having her breast sliced off, while a flashback scene showing a child removing a duckling’s leg with a pair of pliers.

The film also includes archive footage from concentration camps.

The director told University Posts that he doesn’t see anything wrong with depicting graphic violence in his films.

“I’m against censorship of any kind,” von Trier said. “My opinion is that if you can think it, you should be able to show it.”

READ MORE: Deadpool crashes Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ monologue

People took to Twitter to discuss von Trier’s film and their reasoning for walking out of the screening.

Just left Lars Von Trier's The House that Jack Built.

Gross. Pretentious. Vomitive. Torturous. Pathetic. #Cannes2018 — The Oscar Predictor (@OscarPredictor) May 14, 2018

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

Walked out on LarsvonTrier . Vile movie. Should not have been made. Actors culpable — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) May 14, 2018

I've just walked out of #LarsVonTrier premiere at #Cannes2018 because seeing children being shot and killed is not art or entertainment — Charlie Angela (@CharlieAJ) May 14, 2018

“He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children … and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?” another viewer told Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan.

Talked to someone who walked out of the Lars von Trier film at Cannes: "He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children… and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 14, 2018

Despite the walkouts, the film received a six-minute long standing ovation in the theatre.

Some critics that were present at the Cannes screening said they loved the film.

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT: another trip through the abattoir of Lars von Trier’s anxieties, this one a damning self-critique of / backhanded apology for the compulsive violence of artistic creation. the ending is a scorcher. very sorry to say that I loved this. #Cannes2018 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 15, 2018

so so soooooo many walkouts during THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT but jeez louise the people that stayed launch into massive applause at the end. I smoked my first ever cigarette after lol — Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) May 14, 2018

Nevertheless, #Cannes2018 still gives Lars von Trier a standing ovation after ‘The House That Jack Built.’ As someone sitting near me put it: “They’ll clap for anything.” pic.twitter.com/xa6Hi0t23r — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele announces follow-up movie, ‘Us’

The walkout at Cannes has horror fans counting down until the release date of The House That Jack Built.

#LarsVonTrier #TheHouseThatJackBuilt Will probably be amazing. Anytime holier than thou critics who don't know the difference between real and fictional violence walk out, my interest piques. — Chris Petry (@ChrisPetry89) May 16, 2018

when people walk out of a movie premiere you KNOW that movie will be amazing #TheHouseThatJackBuilt — 🐷💕 (@gothgirlclick) May 15, 2018

#LarsVonTrier new movie shown at #CannesFilmFestival has apparently caused numerous critics to walk out of the theatre. One reviewer said the movie #TheHouseThatJackBuilt was 'vile' and "Should never have been made." It's Lars Von Trier.

.. Don't expect Steel Magnolias. — Fuckface Jack ❤♠ (@CheNirvana) May 15, 2018

#TheHouseThatJackBuilt response at #Cannes is perfect marketing for the film, now thousands of people will be intrigued by what happens in movie that made people walk out of the screening. I had no knowledge of it but I for sure are interested in seeing it now. #LarsVonTrier — Karl Thaler (@KarlThaler) May 15, 2018

If the perpetually offended Hollywood types walk out of a movie. #TheHouseThatJackBuilt is a movie I need to see. — The Snark Knight (@thasnarkknight) May 15, 2018

#thehousethatjackbuilt looks an absolute must see.caused the pompous,small minded audiences at #Cannes2018 to walk out — The Duke (@chris_jukes) May 15, 2018

After read reviews about #TheHouseThatJackBuilt saying the movie is garbage and disgusting and it made 100 people walk out. Has made me want to watch the movie. — 刀工ㄥㄥ丹 (@D1LLA) May 15, 2018

IFC Films already has acquired U.S. distribution rights to The House That Jack Built and will release it in theatres this fall.