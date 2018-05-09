‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele announces follow-up movie, ‘Us’

Director Jordan Peele is working on “a new nightmare.”

On Tuesday night, the Oscar-winning director took to social media to announce his upcoming horror movie titled, Us.

According to a report by Variety, the movie is a part of Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed several months after he made his directorial debut with Get Out.

Not been many details have yet been released about Us, but Variety reports that Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are in talks for the leading roles. Winston Duke (Black Panther) is also rumoured to be in talks to join the cast.

Peele is directing the film from his own script and he is also producing via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum and Ian Cooper.

Fans of Peele took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming movie.

JORDAN PEELE IS WORKING ON A NEW MOVIE I REPEAT JORDAN PEELE IS WORKING ON A NEW MOVIE pic.twitter.com/3ftxGpmTyB — janelle (@HowOrijanelle) May 9, 2018

"A New Nightmare from the Mind of Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele" is one hell of a way to promote your movie. — The Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) May 9, 2018

YOU: Kyle, what's the quickest you can overanalyze something? ME: jordan peele's new movie poster looks like a Rorschach test and paired with the the title "us", seems to suggest a film that will invite us to look at ourselves and determine what we see. So, two minutes? pic.twitter.com/JX7YLvkpTP — KYLE A B (@kyalbr) May 9, 2018

Your new favorite movie is coming out next year. #us https://t.co/5kT8dpMvjg — Win Rosenfeld (@winrosenfeld) May 9, 2018

Peele teased his second movie in February, saying that he wanted to do a lot more within the horror genre.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite,” he said. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Us will be in theatres on March 15, 2019.