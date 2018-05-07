‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets record for fastest film to $1B

Avengers: Infinity War only came out 11 days ago and it’s already about to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film, which opened in some overseas territories April 25 before its North American release on April 27, earned a whopping $974.5 million globally by the end of Friday and was guaranteed to cross $1 billion on Saturday.

The $1 billion haul makes Avengers: Infinity War the fastest film ever to reach that figure, and the only the 34th in history to do it at all.

Incredibly, the film has not even opened yet in many territories, including the biggest of all: China.

Last week, Infinity War started off its record-breaking run by snagging the biggest opening weekend of all time with just over $257 million, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens.