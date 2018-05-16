Deadpool crashes Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ monologue

Stephen Colbert had an unexpected guest interrupt his monologue on Tuesday’s Late Show with Ryan Reynolds dropping by in character as Deadpool.

“Summer blockbuster season is in full swing. There’s so many superhero movies this year besides Avengers: Infinity War, we’ve already had Black Panther. Pretty soon there will be Ant Man and The Wasp and Aquaman … at what point will audiences say ‘enough with the superheros’?” Colbert asked his audience.

“Is it Deadpool 2? I bet it’s Deadpool 2,” said Reynolds as he entered from offstage, in costume.

Reynolds told the audience to stay seated. “Please guys, no one stand up,” Reynolds’ Deadpool said. “This is CBS, I know how old your audience is.”

“Wade, I’m in the middle of my monologue right here. You do realize I’m doing a show right now,” Colbert said to Deadpool.

“Don’t be disgusting Stephen,” Reynold’s character responded. “This is a great opportunity for me to promote my new movie Deadpool 2 in theatres Friday. And yes, I would love to be your guest tonight. Thank you for asking.”

Colbert told Deadpool that he already had a guest for the evening, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx.

“Well, he’s got boyish charm for days. I for one loved his work in Back to the Future,” the red-suited superhero said.

“That’s a different Fox,” Colbert told Deadpool.

“I’ll tell you who should not be on your show: Ryan Reynolds. Huge a**hole. He’s like the poor man’s version of Ryan Reynolds,” Deadpool said.

Deadpool went on to call Colbert “Jimmy,” a nod to the other late-night hosts, before delivering the remainder of Colbert’s monologue himself.

“You’re not gonna believe this but Donald Trump is in the news. The administration is still dealing with the fallout from Trump announcing that the U.S. will be pulling out of the Iran deal,” Deadpool read. “It’s Trump’s biggest pulling out blunder since Eric.”

