‘Deadpool’ auctioning a pink superhero suit for new cancer initiative

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool has a “big ol’ heart on” for cancer in a very special message to his fans.

The main character from the upcoming movie, Deadpool 2, is partnering up with the non-profit organization LetsFCancer to give away a pink version of his superhero suit.

In the short announcement video, Deadpool is wearing a new pink suit and explains his offer to fans. “I’m going to donate the very suit off my back while giving you a chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia,” he says.

With each donation to the online fundraising platform Omaze, supporters will have additional chances to win the custom-made superhero suit and other prizes like signed posters, signed DVDs or a personalized outgoing voicemail message recorded by Deadpool.

Fans can donate a minimum of $10 to enter for a chance to win the pink suit. Proceeds will go to support LetsFCancer, which is a nonprofit in the United States and registered Canadian charity.

LetsFCancer is dedicated to early detection, prevention and providing support to those affected by cancer. According to their website, the organization does this through digital initiatives, programs, events and funding research that will change the way people think and talk about cancer and ultimately improve health outcomes.

“This is one fight where everyone can be a superhero,” Deadpool says. “No superpowers, capes, or lame CG costumes needed — just your money. Seriously, we need that. These suits aren’t cheap.”

In March, Reynolds was quick to respond to a social media plea from Fox News personality Shannon Bream trying to fulfil a request from an unidentified terminally ill child to meet with a superhero.

“Trying to help a young boy who is dying,” Bream wrote. “He probably has just days and all he wants is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT [retweet]? Thank you in advance!”

Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

Reynolds responded and said, “I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger.” But happy to help. DM me.”

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Reynolds has previously spent time with young fans who suffered from serious medical conditions.

In July, Reynolds made a huge impression on a young fan with a terminal illness, granting the boy’s wish by FaceTiming with him from the set of Deadpool 2.

Five-year-old Daniel Downing of Plympton, England, was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Downing is also a huge fan of Reynolds, who learned of the boy’s plight and decided to brighten up his final days by getting in touch with him.

As the Plymouth Herald reported, Reynolds gave Downing a call. “Daniel picked up the phone and Ryan asked if he knew who he was,” the boy’s mother, Stephanie Downing said.

Via FaceTime, Reynolds showed his young fan around the set of Deadpool 2, spending about 15 minutes chatting.

“All the camera crew waved hello and Daniel had his Mr. Pool T-shirt on [like the Mr. Men but for Deadpool]. Daniel was telling Ryan how poorly he’d been and how his friends had helped him feel better,” the boy’s mother said.

Deadpool 2 will be in theatres on May 18.

Watch Deadpool’s short announcement video in support of the LetsFCancer organization in the video above.