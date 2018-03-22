‘Deadpool 2’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds superhero movie introduces the X-Force

WARNING: This story contains graphic language

The first full trailer for Deadpool 2 was released on Thursday and fans get to meet Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) team of mutant heroes he calls the X-Force.

The trailer opens with Wade Wilson’s alter ego, Deadpool, crash-landing into a taxi after running away from a mob as a rendition of Air Supply’s All Out of Love plays in the background.

Wilson barges into his fiancée Vanessa’s (Morena Baccarin) apartment. “Sorry I’m late,” he says. “I was rounding up all the gluten in the world and launching it into space where it can’t not hurt us ever again.”

The time-travelling mutant soldier named Cable (Josh Brolin) then makes his entrance before saying, “I’m here for the kid.”

“I ain’t letting Cable kill this kid,” the Merc with a Mouth says.

Deadpool begins to assemble his team of mutant heroes, knowing they must meet some strict standards. “We need them tough, morally flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years,” he says.

The rest of the trailer shows Deadpool and his “super duper f**king group” called the X-Force, wreaking havoc on others and brought together to take on Cable.

The X-Force includes Atlanta star Zazie Beetz as Domino along with Terry Crews, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus.

“Doing the right thing is messy,” Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool says. “But if you want to fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty. And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography.”

X-Force is already set to reunite for a standalone film, with director Drew Goddard in charge, according to Deadline.

Deadpool 2 will be released to theatres on May 18.

