Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans come forward to help terminally ill child

Chris Evans a.k.a. Captain America and Ryan Reynolds a.k.a. Deadpool were quick to respond to a social media plea over the weekend from Fox News personality Shannon Bream trying to fulfill a request from an unidentified terminally ill child to meet with a superhero.

“Trying to help a young boy who is dying,” Bream wrote. “He probably has just days and all he wants is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT [retweet]? Thank you in advance!”



Story continues below Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds superhero movie introduces the X-Force

The tweet went viral and about 20,000 retweets later, Evans responded and said, “Happy to! DM me.”

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

Reynolds also responded and said, “I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger.” But happy to help. DM me.”

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

After receiving the tweets from both superheroes, Bream tweeted again, “Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper. I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it.”

Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper 👏🏼 I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it. https://t.co/9tdQMdCGDB — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 26, 2018

Both actors have previously spent time with young fans who suffered from serious medical conditions in the past.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes the day of terminally ill 5-year-old fan by FaceTiming from ‘Deadpool 2’ set

In July, Reynolds made a huge impression on a young fan with a terminal illness, granting the boy’s wish by FaceTiming with him from the set of Deadpool 2.

Five-year-old Daniel Downing of Plympton, England, was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Downing is also a huge fan of Reynolds, who learned of the boy’s plight and decided to brighten up his final days by getting in touch with him.

As the Plymouth Herald reported, Reynolds gave Downing a call. “Daniel picked up the phone and Ryan asked if he knew who he was,” the boy’s mother, Stephanie Downing said.

Via FaceTime, Reynolds showed his young fan around the set of Deadpool 2, spending about 15 minutes chatting.

“All the camera crew waved hello and Daniel had his Mr. Pool T-shirt on [like the Mr. Men but for Deadpool]. Daniel was telling Ryan how poorly he’d been and how his friends had helped him feel better,” the boy’s mother said.

—With files from ET Canada