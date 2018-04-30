Ryan Reynolds celebrates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ success by posting Deadpool rejection letter

Avengers: Infinity War raked in $19.8 million over its opening weekend at the Canadian box office and Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Iron Man, Captain America and the rest of the Avengers on their massive success.

Reynolds shared Deadpool’s rejection letter from the Marvel superhero team on social media.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did,” he captioned a photo of his rejection letter. “Congrats #Avengers.”

The memo, which is dated April 14, 2012 and signed by Tony Stark, tells Deadpool what the Avengers think of his application to become part of their team.

“Re: Joining the Avengers,” it reads. “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No.”

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theatres on May 18.