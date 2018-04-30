‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has biggest Canadian opening weekend of all time

Avengers: Infinity War is a massive blockbuster, but it’s also a beast at the Canadian box office, raking in $19.77 million over its opening weekend.

That makes it the biggest opening weekend for a movie ever in Canada, according to Disney Studios.

Infinity War also broke the North American record, bringing in an estimated US$250 million across the continent. It assumed first place from fellow Disney film Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which held the record since 2015.

Greg Mason, vice-president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Canada, believes Black Panther‘s success is key to the performance of Infinity War, since the February juggernaut managed to keep audiences invested in the Marvel characters’ journeys.

If that wasn’t enough, Infinity War also took the crown for the highest-earning opening worldwide, with US$630 million. (The movie opens in China on May 11, so expect a major boost to these already high numbers.)



The current ranking of the Top 5 best opening weekends of all time in Canada are:

1. Avengers: Infinity War – $19.77 million

2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $18.6 million

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $17.2 million

4. Marvel’s The Avengers – $15.6 million

5. Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron – $13.8 million

(Note: These numbers have not been adjusted for inflation.)