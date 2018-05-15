Winnipeg Blue Bombers tinker with roster ahead of rookie camp

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two players and released two others on the eve of their rookie camp.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed defensive back Chris Humes and offensive lineman Na’Ty Rodgers. They also cut Canadian receiver Brett Blaszko and defensive back Earl Wolff.

Rodgers, 23, is the son of former Blue Bombers defensive tackle Tyrone Rodgers. The younger Rodgers played two seasons for the University of Houston Cougars where he was selected to play in the 2018 Spiral Tropical Bowl. Tyrone played three seasons for the Bombers from 1997 through 1999.

Humes, 23, signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders last season. He played four years for Arkansas State University where he recorded 129 total tackles for the Red Wolves.

Blaszko, 25, was in his second tour of duty with the Bombers. He originally signed with the Bombers in June of 2017 after spending the 2016 season on the practice roster of the B.C. Lions. Blaszko was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a draft pick last fall. The Riders then released him last month and he quickly re-joined the Bombers.

The Bombers open rookie camp on Wednesday at Investors Group Field as players hit the field for the first time starting at 3 p.m.