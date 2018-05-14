Winnipeg Blue Bombers add four more to camp roster and drop one

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to add to, and tinker with their roster just a few days before the start of rookie camp on Wednesday at Investors Group Field.

The Blue Bombers have signed 2018 draft picks Daniel Petermann and Tyrone Pierre of Laval University, as well as kicker Felix Menard-Briere who was a fourth round selection in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Former NFL Defensive Back Tharold Simon has also been signed by the team while receiver Matt Coates has been released.

Coates suffered a foot injury during off season training and is expected to miss at least all of training camp.

Petermann and Pierre are both receivers, and were selected in the third and fifth rounds of this month’s draft. Petermann (5’11”, 205 lbs.) played four seasons for McMaster and had 36 catches for 517 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2017. Pierre (6’2″, 200 lbs.) had 13 receptions for 133 yards in 8 games for Laval University.

Menard-Briere was an all-Canadian punter for the University of Montreal in 2016. The 5’11”, 178 pound native of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts led all U Sports kickers with a 42.4 yard punting average and was also good on 17 of 25 field goal attempts. He spent part of last season with the Blue Bombers prior to returning to the Carabins for his final year of University eligibility.

Simon is a product of the LSU Tigers and has 20 games of NFL playing experience with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. The 6’3″, 202 pound native of Eunice, Louisiana brings the total number of defensive backs on the camp roster to 20.