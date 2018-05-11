Bombers blindsided as backup QB Darian Durant retires from football

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers need a new backup quarterback.

In a post on his website, Darian Durant announced he is retiring from football, less than two weeks before the Bombers open training camp.

The team signed Durant in January to a one-year contract to provide veteran depth and insurance at the quarterback position. The combination of Dan LeFevour and Dominique Davis floundered when starter Matt Nichols was injured last season.

But the team will now be looking to find a replacement, with training camp starting May 20.

“I have some opportunities away from the field that will allow me to transition smoothly into the next stage of my life,” Durant wrote on his website. “I also became a father earlier this year and being able to see my daughter grow up day-by-day has played a big part in this decision.”

The 35-year-old South Carolina native spent the majority of his career in Rider Green, spending his entire career in Regina before going to Montreal last year.

In a statement, Bombers GM Kyle Walters said that the team found out about Durant’s retirement in the same way the public did.

“We were informed prior to the start of our mini-camp that Darian Durant, along with his family, was reconsidering continuing his career. Given the magnitude of this decision, we asked him to take the time to thoroughly consider his options and inform us of his decision,” Walters said.

“Ultimately, Darian has not informed the team of his decision, but we were notified through social media this morning that he has decided to retire from professional football. While we respect his decision, we are of course are extremely disappointed. Until recently, Darian had given us every indication that he was accepting of his role as a backup and prepared to help our offense in any capacity possible. We recognize this has been a challenging and difficult process for Darian, and the uncertainty has been challenging from our perspective as well. We will move forward with the quarterbacks we currently have on our roster.”

Durant won a Grey Cup with the Roughriders in 2007 as the third-string QB but played a starring role in the team’s 2013 title.

He finishes his career with 31,740 yards passing, 167 touchdowns and 115 interceptions. He also ran for 3,104 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The favourite to take the backup position could be Alex Ross, who was brought in last month. As BC’s third-string QB, he went 5/12 for 82 yards and two picks in limited action last season.