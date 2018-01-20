Veteran CFL QB Darian Durant joins Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added veteran quarterback insurance by signing Darian Durant to a one-year deal.

Durant was released by the Montreal Alouettes earlier this week following his 12th season in the CFL. The American has spent most of his time in the league with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 174 career games, Durant has thrown for 31,740 yards, 167 touchdowns and 115 interceptions. He’s also put up 3,104 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns off 402 carries.

RELATED: Chris Randle staying a Winnipeg Blue Bomber

“One of our objectives this off-season was to solidify depth at the quarterback position,” Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“(Darian) brings a wealth of experience to our quarterback room and our locker room. In many facets, it’s a great addition for us.”

The 35-year-old completed 15 touchdown passes last season – his most since leading the Roughriders to a Grey Cup victory in 2013. Durant also won a league title as a backup quarterback in 2007. He’s been named a CFL West Division All-Star twice in his career.