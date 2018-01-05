Winnipeg Blue Bombers add CFL all-star to coaching staff

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the addition of former CFL All-Star and two-time Grey Cup Champion Jordan Younger on Friday.

Younger will take over the role of defensive backs coach. He served in the same role for two seasons (2015-2016) with the Toronto Argonauts.

Additionally, Glen Young will now coach linebackers and the defensive line.

Leaving the Blue Bombers will be former defensive line coach Todd Howard and defensive backs coach Tony Missick. The club did not renew their contracts.

The remaining coaching staff will return for the 2018 season.