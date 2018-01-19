Chris Randle staying a Winnipeg Blue Bomber

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have secured another player off the list of soon-to-be free agents.

International cornerback Chris Randle has signed a two year contract with the team. He has been with the Bombers for four seasons.

Last year he was named the team’s most outstanding defensive player and ended the season with 64 tackles.

“Simply put, Chris Randle was one of those players that we knew we needed to work something out with prior to February 13,” General Manager Kyle Walters said in a news release. “He is a leader in everything he does. He’s coming off the best season of his career and we’re looking forward to more of that in 2018. He’s a special player and an invaluable asset to our locker room, and I’m glad we were able to retain him.”

Yes!!! Great news. Mainly because I can't wait to meet Winston and attack you in practice. @ChrisRandle_Ad https://t.co/a9m2jQlaJs — Matt Nichols (@MattNichols16) January 19, 2018

Randle has suited up for 58 games with the Bombers and has been in the CFL for six seasons, previously playing with the Calgary Stampeders.