Nipawin, Sask. company fined for failing to ensure worker safety
A 2016 workplace inspection has resulted in fines for a Nipawin, Sask. company.
An occupational health and safety (OHS) officer carried out the inspection on March 29, 2016 at a work site near Val Marie, Sask., and observed workers not using a guardrail, life jackets or a full-body harness with a lifeline or net while working near water.
READ MORE: 2 companies charged in Sask. children’s hospital workplace death
Ridgewood Construction had previously been issued a notice of contravention by OHS and was required to take corrective action by a specific date.
The company pleaded guilty in Swift Current provincial court on May 9 for failing to comply with a direction under the Saskatchewan Employment Act.
It also pleaded guilty for failing to ensure workers are protected when they could fall and drown.
READ MORE: Saskatoon company charged in 2016 workplace death of Austyn Schenstead
Ridgewood Construction was fined $2,500 along with a $1,000 surcharge. Three other charges against the company were withdrawn in court.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.