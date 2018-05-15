Nipawin, Sask. company fined for failing to ensure worker safety

A 2016 workplace inspection has resulted in fines for a Nipawin, Sask. company.

An occupational health and safety (OHS) officer carried out the inspection on March 29, 2016 at a work site near Val Marie, Sask., and observed workers not using a guardrail, life jackets or a full-body harness with a lifeline or net while working near water.

Ridgewood Construction had previously been issued a notice of contravention by OHS and was required to take corrective action by a specific date.

The company pleaded guilty in Swift Current provincial court on May 9 for failing to comply with a direction under the Saskatchewan Employment Act.

It also pleaded guilty for failing to ensure workers are protected when they could fall and drown.

Ridgewood Construction was fined $2,500 along with a $1,000 surcharge. Three other charges against the company were withdrawn in court.