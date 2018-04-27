2 companies charged in Sask. children’s hospital workplace death

Two companies have been charged in the death of a construction worker at the worksite of the new children’s hospital in Saskatoon.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, who had been on the job for just under six months, died on July 21, 2016, after a steel construction lift fell on him.

Banff Constructors Ltd. has been charged under OHS regulations with failing to make arrangements for the safe use, handling, and transport of trolleys resulting the death of Ndayishimiye.

The company is also charged with failing to provide any necessary information, instruction, training and supervision resulting in the death of a worker.

Pilosio Canada Inc. is charged under Saskatchewan’s Employment Act with failing to ensure equipment supplied to any owner, contractor, employer or worker is safe when used in accordance with the instructions provided by the supplier, resulting in the death of a worker.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

A spokesperson with Saskatchewan Justice said no comment will be made as the case is before the court.

The case is due back in Saskatoon provincial court on May 24.