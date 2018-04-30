Saskatoon company charged in 2016 workplace death of Austyn Schenstead

Charges have been laid against a Saskatchewan construction company in the death of a worker in Saskatoon.

Austyn Schenstead, 19, was killed on Nov. 30, 2016 when a large piece of concrete fell on him while he was working for a private contractor on the city’s sound wall project in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Mother remembers son killed in a Saskatoon industrial accident

Carmont Construction Ltd. has been charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act with failing to make arrangements for the use, handling, and transport of sound barrier panels in an a manner that protects the health and safety of worker, resulting in the death of a worker.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

READ MORE: Man killed in Saskatoon industrial accident

In a Facebook post Rebecca Schenstead McFarland, Schenstead’s mother, said she supports the charges that were laid.

“Family company or not, these laws and regulations are there for a reason, McFarland wrote.

“I believe Carmont should be held accountable by the courts. I also believe that the company should have accountability to Austyn’s family.

“Every single worker has the right to go to work and return home safely at the end of each day. Employers need to protect their employees.”

Carmont Construction is owned by the McFarland family.