27 Sask. workplace deaths in 2017 ‘unacceptable’: WCB

Over 22,200 workers were injured in Saskatchewan workplaces in 2017 and 27 individuals lost their lives in workplace incidents, according to the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).

“Even one injury is too many, and we must continue to make our workplaces safer,” Saskatchewan WCB CEO Peter Federko said in a press release.

The Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) gave an overview of workplace safety throughout 2017 at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The board’s CEO, Peter Federko, shared the 2017 financial and operating results at the Hilton Garden Inn in Saskatoon.

Federko noted, however, 88 per cent of employers in the province achieved zero workplace injuries, the goal of “Mission: Zero” initiative, for the second year in a row.

At the meeting, Federko spoke about the WCB’s mission and unveiled the revised vision to eliminate injuries and restore abilities.

“Our mission … provides the means by which we will reach our vision to eliminate injuries and restore abilities,” Federko said in a press release.

Every year, the WCB develops a three-year strategic and operational plan. By Dec. 31, 2021, they’re aiming for a 30 per cent reduction in workplace injuries and fatalities.

Another strategic objective is to return 95 per cent of injured workers to function within a six-month period.

WCB said people who need to remain on wage loss benefits longer than a year are much more likely to permanently lose earning capacity, suffer from addictions, and experience mental health problems.