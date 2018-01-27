Manitoba company fined $140K after worker paralyzed in fall at Sask. jobsite

A Manitoba company has been fined $140,000 for a workplace incident in Saskatchewan that left a worker paralyzed.

Brad Hammond Construction Ltd., of Brandon, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Carlyle provincial court to an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) violation.

READ MORE: Shercom Industries fined $420K in teen worker’s death

The business admitted to failing to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a site where they may plunge three metres or more.

The incident happened July 18, 2016, when a worker fell from a roof at a jobsite near Arcola.

The company was fined $100,000 plus a $40,000 surcharge.

One other charge was stayed.