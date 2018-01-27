Manitoba company fined $140K after worker paralyzed in fall at Sask. jobsite
A Manitoba company has been fined $140,000 for a workplace incident in Saskatchewan that left a worker paralyzed.
Brad Hammond Construction Ltd., of Brandon, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Carlyle provincial court to an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) violation.
The business admitted to failing to ensure that workers use a fall protection system at a site where they may plunge three metres or more.
The incident happened July 18, 2016, when a worker fell from a roof at a jobsite near Arcola.
The company was fined $100,000 plus a $40,000 surcharge.
One other charge was stayed.
