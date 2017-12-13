Alberta company fined in Saskatchewan workplace incident

A Drumheller, Alta., company has been fined after a worker was injured on a job site near Saskatoon.

The worker suffered fractures to his forearm on March 22, 2016 after it became caught in machinery.

READ MORE: Saskatoon-based roofing company fined for not ensuring safety procedures followed

Inland Plastics Ltd. was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations with failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine.

The company pleaded guilty and was fined a total of $35,000 on Dec. 7 in Saskatoon provincial court.

One other charge against the company was withdrawn.

Labour relations officials said safeguards help prevent injuries by ensuring workers don’t come into contact with moving machinery parts.

They added that safeguards need to be inspected regularly to ensure they are effective.