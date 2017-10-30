Canada
October 30, 2017 12:45 pm

Sunrise Regional Health Authority fined $95K for OHS violations

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Sunrise Regional Health Authority fined $95,000 for Saskatchewan OHS violations dating back to 2015.

File / Global News
The Sunrise Regional Health Authority (SRHA) has been fined $95,000 for four Saskatchewan occupational health and safety (OHS) violations.

The fines date back to three separate incidents that happened in 2015.

The first incident occurred on three separate dates – March 20, April 8 and Sept. 16 – when multiple workers were exposed to a formaldehyde-based disinfectant spill at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

The health region pleaded guilty for failing to ensure there was a competent person, equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment available for the prompt, safe and effective containment, neutralizing and decontamination of any accumulation, spill or leak of a hazardous product.

It also pleaded guilty for failing to ensure that anyone who works with, or in proximity to a controlled substance, has proper training in the use of the product.

The health region was fined $7,500 on each count.

Four other charges were stayed.

The second incident happened on May 21 when a worker suffered serious crushing injuries after her arm became entangled in a laundry conveyer.

The health region pleaded guilty for failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker could come into contact with a dangerous moving part and was fined $50,000.

An additional charge was stayed.

The third incident happened on July 12 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

An employee suffered a fractured wrist after her hand was pinned between the handle of a motorized cart and a door jamb.

SHRA pleaded guilty for failing to ensure that only trained operators use powered mobile equipment and was fined $30,180.

Three additional charges were stayed.

