Husky Oil Operations fined $100K in Lloydminster workplace injury

Husky Oil Operations has been fined after a worker was injured in a 2015 workplace accident.

The worker was injured on Aug. 24, 2015 after being impacted by a truck at the Husky Oil’s sand disposal facility in Lloydminster.

READ MORE: 3 companies fined in Saskatoon for lack of worker safety equipment

The company was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations for failing to develop and implement a traffic control plan to protect workers from traffic hazards.

Husky Oil pleaded guilty on Sept. 18 in Lloydminster provincial court to the violation.

It was fined a total of $100,000.

One other OHS charge against the company was withdrawn in court.

READ MORE: Carlyle company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety officials said workplace injuries are preventable if potential risks and hazards are identified and safety plans developed.

They added that all employees must be provided with safety training.