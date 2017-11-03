Prince Albert, Sask. company fined for OHS workplace safety violations

A Prince Albert, Sask., company has been fined under occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations for failing to ensure worker safety on a job site.

An occupational health officer saw workers not using fall protection or wearing protective equipment during a worksite inspection in Emma Lake.

Pro Image Roofing and Gutters was charged with failing to ensure workers were using a fall protection system, failing to provide approved industrial protective headwear when there is the risk of injury, and failing to ensure a ladder being used for access extends at least one metre above a platform or roof.

The company was found guilty of the violations in Prince Albert provincial court on Oct. 25 and fined a total of $6,880.

It was found not guilty on a fourth charge.