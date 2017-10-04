Saskatoon company fined $1,400 for OHS violations

A company was fined $1,400 in Saskatoon provincial court after workers were seen not using safety gear during a worksite inspection last year.

Kamineski Deptuck Holdings Ltd. pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to two violations of occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations.

READ MORE: Meadow Lake company fined in workplace death

An OHS officer saw workers without approved protective headwear or a fall protection system at a work area near Saskatoon on June 20, 2016.

Neither worker fell or was hurt in any incident.

The Saskatoon company was fined $500 plus a $200 surcharge on both counts.