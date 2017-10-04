Saskatoon company fined $1,400 for OHS violations
A company was fined $1,400 in Saskatoon provincial court after workers were seen not using safety gear during a worksite inspection last year.
Kamineski Deptuck Holdings Ltd. pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to two violations of occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations.
An OHS officer saw workers without approved protective headwear or a fall protection system at a work area near Saskatoon on June 20, 2016.
Neither worker fell or was hurt in any incident.
The Saskatoon company was fined $500 plus a $200 surcharge on both counts.
