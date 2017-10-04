Canada
October 4, 2017 5:20 pm
Updated: October 4, 2017 5:24 pm

Saskatoon company fined $1,400 for OHS violations

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A Saskatoon company was fined $1,400 after workers were seen not using safety gear during a worksite inspection.

File / Global News
A A

A company was fined $1,400 in Saskatoon provincial court after workers were seen not using safety gear during a worksite inspection last year.

Kamineski Deptuck Holdings Ltd. pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to two violations of occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations.

READ MORE: Meadow Lake company fined in workplace death

An OHS officer saw workers without approved protective headwear or a fall protection system at a work area near Saskatoon on June 20, 2016.

Neither worker fell or was hurt in any incident.

The Saskatoon company was fined $500 plus a $200 surcharge on both counts.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fall Protection
Fine
Fined
Guilty Plea
Kamineski Deptuck Holdings
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Protective Headwear
Safety
Safety Gear
Saskatoon Company
Saskatoon Court
Worksite Inspection

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News