Man killed in skid-steer loader accident west of Edmonton: RCMP

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has been called in to investigate the death of a 38-year-old man at a construction site west of Edmonton, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to a skid-steer loader accident at the Genesis On The Lakes development in Stony Plain, Alta. just after 1 p.m. on Monday.

They said the man who was killed was from Stony Plain but did not confirm what he was doing at the site. Mounties said the death was not considered to be criminal or suspicious.

A Global News crew at the scene said OHS personnel could be seen taping off a home under construction later Monday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to OHS for more details about what happened.