Moose Jaw company fined after worker injured in 27 foot fall

A Moose Jaw company has been fined under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations after a worker was injured in a fall.

The workplace incident happened on April 8, 2016 at a worksite near Lucky Lake when a worker fell 27 feet through the roof of a structure.

He suffered fractures to an ankle and forearm.

Rocksteady Builders pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 in Moose Jaw provincial court for failing to ensure workers were using a fall protection system where they could fall three or more metres.

The company was fined a total of $14,000. One other charge was stayed.

OHS regulations stipulate employers must have a written fall protection plan and ensure workers are using a fall protection system when they could fall three metres or more.