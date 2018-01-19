Canada
Moose Jaw company fined after worker injured in 27 foot fall

A Moose Jaw company has been fined after a worker fell 27 feet and suffered fractures to an ankle and forearm.

A Moose Jaw company has been fined under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations after a worker was injured in a fall.

The workplace incident happened on April 8, 2016 at a worksite near Lucky Lake when a worker fell 27 feet through the roof of a structure.

READ MORE: Shercom Industries fined $420K in teen worker’s death

He suffered fractures to an ankle and forearm.

Rocksteady Builders pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 in Moose Jaw provincial court for failing to ensure workers were using a fall protection system where they could fall three or more metres.

The company was fined a total of $14,000. One other charge was stayed.

OHS regulations stipulate employers must have a written fall protection plan and ensure workers are using a fall protection system when they could fall three metres or more.

Global News