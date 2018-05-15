Edmonton’s 50 Street rail crossing gets $40M in federal funding for grade separation

Edmonton motorists rejoice — the federal government has committed $40 million for a new rail crossing to add grade separation at 50 Street and Sherwood Park Freeway.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding announcement at City Hall Tuesday morning.

The at-grade rail Canadian Pacific Railway crossing has been a headache for drivers, causing traffic to come to a standstill while a train crosses the street and often stopping on the tracks, tying up traffic even longer.

“While it’s been great for commerce, it has admittedly caused headaches, delays and safety issues for folks living in and travelling through this city,” Trudeau said.

“We’ve all seen the traffic backed up as the train seemingly goes on for hours. You feel the frustration when you’re late for work, late to appointments and late to pickup your kids.”

#stupidtrain update! And it’s big! Feds announce funding for grade separation!! pic.twitter.com/MNmnwqHIfG — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) May 15, 2018

Mayor Don Iveson was in Singapore during the announcement, but his excitement over the federal funding was evident in a video he posted to Twitter.

“The 50 Street railway crossing has been something I’ve been pushing for since before I got elected as mayor, before I even was a city councillor.

“This a huge day for our city. I wanted to say, congratulations and thanks, and now we won’t have to wait for that @$&*%! train anymore,” Iveson jokingly said in the video.

I’ve been waiting 5 years to tweet this: NO MORE TRAIN 🚂 WE’RE BUILDING A 50TH STREET OVERPASS! https://t.co/7C8glQiWw1 #yegtraffic #yegcc pic.twitter.com/A4XIvWvFFi — Don Iveson (@doniveson) May 15, 2018

But will it go over or under the train tracks? Dale Shekooley, senior communications advisor with the City of Edmonton, said that hasn’t been decided.

Shekooley said an assessment in 2010 recommended building a traffic underpass, however engineers are now assessing the area to determine whether that is still the best fit, or whether an overpass is better suited.

A decision on whether it will be an overpass or underpass is expected later this summer.

The city said the federal funding, as well as funding commitments from the city and province, will allow for faster and safer travel along the corridor.

The planned improvements include widening 50 Street to six lanes between 76 and 90 Avenue as well as addressing the at-grade rail crossing, the city said.

The city said the total project cost is about $87.5 million, with the federal government covering $39.8 million, the province covering $28.3 million and the City of Edmonton funding $19.4 million.

“The CP rail tracks on 50th Street have been a long source of frustration for commuters in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region,” said Transportation Minister Brian Mason said.

“We know traffic delays are frustrating and expensive. That’s why we are making this investment to get traffic moving safely and efficiently.”

A public information session will be held June 26 at The King’s University where more information is expected to be shared.

A timeline has not yet been released when construction will begin and end.

