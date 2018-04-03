Federal government commits $3.3B for Alberta infrastructure projects

The Federal government has announced it will commit $3.3 billion over the next decade to fund infrastructure projects across Alberta.

All three levels of government were on hand for the announcement in Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

The bilateral agreement provides funding through the Investing in Canada plan, which has committed more than $180 billion over 12 years to communities across Canada.

The money is to go towards public transit, green infrastructure, recreation and community projects that will be cost-shared with the provincial and municipal governments, as well as other partners.

The funding breaks down to about $2.1 billion for public transit, $1 billion for green infrastructure and $140 million for community culture and recreation infrastructure.

“This historic infrastructure agreement provides communities of every size across Alberta the opportunity to drive economic growth and support families and businesses,” Alberta Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen said in a media release.

Here is the breakdown of the $3.3B of fed infrastructure funding for alberta. #yeg @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/yDTR8bIRWD — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) April 3, 2018

The bulk of the money will go towards Edmonton and Calgary. Mayor Don Iveson welcomed the agreement Tuesday, because it means predictability.

“This is why long-term commitments are so important for these multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects. Once the agreements are signed, they’re really commitments of the government regardless of what happens from election to election,” Iveson said.

Through the first phase of the Investing in Canada plan, Infrastructure Canada has approved nearly 3,500 projects across the country worth a combined investment of more than $8.4 billion. This includes more than 170 projects worth more than $1.1 billion in Alberta.

“Investments in infrastructure are key to building a strong Canada-connecting people, creating good jobs for the middle class, and strengthening our economy and our communities for the future,” Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in a media release Tuesday.

“Today’s agreement will provide the long-term predictable funding required to meet the needs of all Albertans, from those living in busy city centres to remote rural towns.”