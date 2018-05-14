Long-term offender hearing starts for man guilty of child pornography offences

WARNING: Some people may find some of the contents of this story disturbing.

A man who admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography appeared animated and seemed to enjoy sharing his various sexual interests, according to a clinical psychologist’s testimony.

Dr. Tarah Hook conducted a psychological assessment of Shane Pattison, 28, over the course of seven and a half hours.

She appeared via video Monday as part of a long-term offender hearing for Pattison who pleaded guilty to 42 child pornography offences in June 2017.

Pattison exhibited a “high level of denial” and “distorted thinking” toward sex with children, Hook said, describing him as “compulsive with deviant interests,” including female children.

According to a behavioural report, while in custody, the 28-year-old exchanged graphic stories with fellow inmates, which resulted in sexual gratification for Pattison, Hook said.

The Crown and defence are putting forward a joint submission, calling for a seven-year sentence minus timed served, along with Pattison’s designation as a long-term offender and a 10-year supervision order.

He would also face numerous conditions.

In 2012, Pattison was convicted of 53 offences related to child pornography and was sentenced to five years in custody.

He was released in September 2015 and arrested for further child pornography offences in March 2016.

It’s believed Pattison started sharing child porn within weeks of his release.

Court also heard testimony from Tammy Thompson, a registered nurse at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

She worked with Pattison for three weeks in 2013, and thought the offender was determined to undermine the program and never received therapy.

“I do wish I’d been able to get to know Mr. Pattison, so he could understand his offending and intervene,” Thompson said.

The long-term offender hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

With files from Global’s Joel Senick