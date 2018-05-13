Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP take one man into custody after eight-hour standoff

Nova Scotia RCMP blocked off a large section of Onslow Mountain Road near Truro, N.S., as a result of a standoff on May 13, 2018.

Nova Scotia RCMP have taken a man into custody after a standoff north of Truro, N.S., prompted police to call in their Emergency Response Team.

Police say at approximately 4:11 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a 35-year-old man armed with a firearm who had barricaded himself at a home on Onslow Mountain Road in Onslow Mountain, N.S.

The standoff shut down a roughly 15-kilometre stretch of Onslow Mountain Road for eight hours as police dealt with the situation.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., police say the man exited the building without incident.

The Mounties say no one was injured and there was no risk to the general public.

The 35-year-old is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 where he’ll face numerous charges.

