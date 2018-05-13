Youth faces multiple charges after allegedly stabbing Cape Breton taxi driver

A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges after Cape Breton Regional Police say he stabbed a taxi driver in Sydney, N.S., in the early hours of Saturday.

Police say the youth will be officially charged with one count each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, as well as two breaches of probation when he appears in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bentinck Street when one of their officers noticed a man inside a taxi yelling at the driver.

The officer discovered that the cab driver received several stab wounds and was bleeding.

The 65-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect in the cab was arrested at the scene. Police say he was also taken to hospital to have a minor injury treated.

Police did not name the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.