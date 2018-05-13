Cape Breton police arrest two after teen stabbed in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) have arrested two people after a teen was found stabbed in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday morning.

Police say that at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheriff Avenue and Townsend Street after several 911 calls reported a disturbance or assault in the area.

When they arrived, police saw a vehicle leaving the area. Inside, officers found a 17-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound.

Police were advised that she had been in an altercation with another man and woman, and was eventually assaulted with a weapon.

Emergency Health Services transported the teen to Cape Breton Regional Hospital. Police say her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Officers located the man and woman in a vehicle on Douglas Street, arresting a 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old female at a residence.

CBRP say their investigation is ongoing.