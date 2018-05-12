Canada
2 fishermen dead after boat capsizes in Cape Breton’s Inverness County

Police say two fishermen are dead after a fishing vessel capsized Saturday morning in the Cape Breton community of Inverness County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a 911 call at around 6 a.m. about a fishing vessel that had capsized less than 100 metres from the shore near Port Hood.

A 58-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Cape Breton, died as a result, although RCMP were unable to confirm the cause of death.

Investigators say a third man, who was 18, made it safely to shore.

Police say the incident happened in a workplace setting and has been referred to Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour.

A department spokesperson says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

