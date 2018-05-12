3 goal first period propels Winnipeg Jets past Vegas Golden Knights in conference final opener

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets grabbed the early series lead in the Western Conference Final.

The Jets scored three goals in the first eight minutes and skated to a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at Bell MTS Place.

Dustin Byfuglien, Patrik Laine, Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored goals in the game one triumph. Brayden McNabb and William Karlsson replied for the Golden Knights in the loss.

It was a quick start for the Jets who scored on just their second shot on goal of the hockey game. Just 65 seconds into the game Scheifele raced into the Knights zone and left the puck for Byfuglien and he hammered home the slap shot behind Marc-Andre Fleury for his fifth goal of the playoffs. Blake Wheeler had the other assist and the Jets had the first goal of the series.

The Jets capitalized on the powerplay just a short time later. Wheeler threaded in a perfect pass and Laine buried the one-timer upstairs on Fleury. Laine’s fourth goal of the playoffs was also assisted by Paul Stastny and the Jets had a two goal cushion.

Only 46 seconds later the puck once again ended up behind Fleury. The puck ricocheted off Armia’s skate and into the Knights’ goal. The referee immediately waived off the goal for goalie interference but after a coaches challenge, the call on the ice was reversed, and the Jets were awarded their third goal of the game. Armia’s second goal of the playoffs was assisted by Ben Chiarot and it was 3-0.

The Knights answered right back only 35 seconds later. Defenceman Brayden McNabb found the net for the Knights’ first goal of the series. Reilly Smith had the only assist on McNabb’s second tally of the playoffs and it was 3-1 after one period. The shots were 12-6 in favour of Winnipeg.

The Jets powerplay struck again midway thru the second period. Byfuglien’s long shot was tipped in by Scheifele for his NHL leading 12th goal of the post-season. Wheeler grabbed the other assist and it was a three goal Jets’ lead.

The Golden Knights made good on the man advantage late in period two. Jonathan Marchessault threw the puck towards the net and Karlsson re-directed the puck past Connor Hellebuyck. His fifth goal of the post-season was also assisted by Shea Theodore and it was 4-2 after two periods.

Toby Enstrom left the game in the second period with a injury but returned to the game to start the final frame.

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov was the only Jets’ players to miss the game with an injury. Matt Hendricks, Tucker Poolman, Shawn Matthias, Jack Roslovic, Marko Dano, Joe Morrow and Michael Hutchinson were all healthy scratches.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Monday starting at 7:00 pm CT at Bell MTS Place.

