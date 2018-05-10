Vegas, here they come. Winnipeg Jets advance to conference final with Game 7 triumph

The Winnipeg Jets advanced to the conference final for the first time in franchise history with a thrilling Game 7 victory.

The Jets got out to an early lead and held on for a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The win gave the Jets a 4-3 series victory, eliminating the NHL’s top team in the regular season.

Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist in the win for the Jets. Mark Scheifele scored a pair while Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each recorded two assists. Connor Hellebuyck was at his best as he made 36 saves.

Stastny and Tyler Myers scored first-period goals to give Winnipeg an early lead. Predators head coach Peter Laviolette pulled starting goalie Pekka Rinne midway through the first period after he allowed a pair of weak goals. He was replaced by Juuse Saros.

After Connor was given a questionable cross-checking penalty late in the opening period, PK Subban blasted in the point shot for the powerplay goal to bring the Preds within one.

Winnipeg had countless scoring chances in the middle stanza. They finally broke through with 2:10 left in the period as Scheifele buried a pass from Wheeler to put the Jets back up by two goals.

Stastny sealed the deal with his second goal of the game with eight minutes remaining in the final frame. He whacked in the rebound on the powerplay to put the Jets up by three. Scheifele scored his second goal of the game into the empty net as the Jets secured their second series win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The victory moves the Jets into the final four and they’ll open the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at Bell MTS Place. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Game 2 is Monday night before the series moves to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final starting on Friday.

