NHL announces schedule for Round 3 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

If Winnipeg Jet fans have reason to celebrate a Game 7 victory in Nashville on Thursday Night, there won’t be a lot of time for fans to catch their breath or give their wallet a breather.

The National Hockey League has released the schedule for the Western Conference Final series, and either the Jets or Nashville Predators will host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Game 2 of the third round match up will be Monday at 7 p.m. before the series shifts to T-Mobile Arena on the strip for games three and four next Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Friday of next week at 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators/Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, May 12, 6 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Predators/Jets

Monday, May 14, 7 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Predators/Jets

Wednesday, May 16, 8 p.m.: Predators/Jets @ Golden Knights

Friday, May 18, 7 p.m.: Predators/Jets @ Golden Knights

*Sunday, May 20, 2 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Predators/Jets

*Tuesday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Predators/Jets @ Golden Knights

*Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Predators/Jets