Winnipeg Jets and Las Vegas Golden Knights to talk ahead of series opener

They knew when they were going to be playing game one. But the Las Vegas Golden Knights didn’t know who they were playing or where until Thursday night.

The Winnipeg Jets clinched the second round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a huge 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators.

Now, the Jets and the Golden Knights move on to duke it out in the Western Conference Finals.

Global News will livestream the series preivew press conference starting at 1 p.m.

The best-of-seven series opens Saturday night in Winnipeg at 6 p.m. and the Jets will have home ice advantage for the first two games in the series.

On Friday afternoon, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Paul Maurice will be speaking along with a select few players.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele are expected to speak at 1 p.m. followed by Connor Hellebuyck and Patrik Laine.

Maurice and Cheveldayoff will speak after that.

Winnipeg will also hear from the owner of the Brandon Wheat Kings and current Golden Knights assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

Golden Knights Head coach Gerard Gallant will also be in attendance along with players Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Marchessault and James Neal.