The road to Sin City: Winnipeggers look to bring the Whiteout to Las Vegas

Now that the Winnipeg Jets have made history and advanced to the Western Conference final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans are getting ready to bring the Whiteout to Vegas.

The Winnipeg Jets took to social media quickly.

So besides tickets and hotels… fans have just one other issue to worry about. Getting to Las Vegas.

While the first two games will be played in Winnipeg, games three and four in the series against the Golden Knights will happen in Sin City on May 16 and 18.

The #WPGWhiteout is MOVING ON! Next stop: Las Vegas. WE ARE WINNIPEG. pic.twitter.com/IsZWIU7UcI — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 11, 2018

So, what are Winnipeggers options when it comes down to getting to Vegas in time for those games?

The two cities are 2,700 kms apart. Just a few hundred more than the journey many fans made to Nashville.

For those who might be feeling adventurous, you can embark on a road trip.

The drive takes roughly 26 hours.

The games are just ahead of the May long weekend and many flights to Vegas were already sold out or close.

But as soon as the Jets clinched the series late Thursday night, WestJet announced it would be adding extra direct flights.



Story continues below More jets. What a great idea. We can all agree: more jets is a very good thing. So we’re excited to be adding more nonstop flights (more jets) from Winnipeg to Las Vegas. Book your game day flight now at https://t.co/Eedb3mUjC5 pic.twitter.com/ZxR1tow3aH — WestJet (@WestJet) May 11, 2018

“The additional flights are on (May) 17 and 20,” WestJet said in a tweet. “The previous flights (like Wednesday’s) were already fairly full because of the long weekend.”

Of course, there are also many other airlines that offer connecting flights through many different Canadian and U.S. cities like Calgary, Vancouver, Minneapolis or Denver.

Air Canada offers flights with one stop through Vancouver, which would get fans into Vegas in plenty of time for puck drop.