Jets Road Trip: Brittany Greenslade heads to Nashville — one reporter’s journey

It’s a crisp Thursday morning in Winnipeg as the journey to Nashville, Tenn., begins.

For the early risers, the first flight out of town toward the music city leaves Richardson International Airport at 6:30 a.m. with a layover in an all-too-familiar city — Minneapolis, Minn.

It’s almost poetic that Winnipeggers making the trek south, to see the Winnipeg Jets in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, need to stop in Minnesota first.

After all, it was the Jets win against the Wild in Round 1 that has many making the trip to Nashville in the first place.

The 700-kilometre trip to the Twin Cities is a quick 90-minute flight.

Airline staff in Winnipeg said the first flight out of Manitoba’s capital Thursday morning was full of Jets fans.

There are far fewer waiting to board the plane at Gate 3 for the next flight.

But while the Jets jerseys may be hidden amongst the crowd, I know there will some who bring the Whiteout to Smashville.

For all the Jets fans who aren’t able to make the trip to Nashville, I’m taking you all with me.

This is just leg one of the trip. There is plenty more to come. I’ll see you all in Nashville!