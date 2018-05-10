Handcuffs, body armour, baton stolen from Calgary police recruit’s truck
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has asked the public for help finding several items that were taken from a recruit’s vehicle, including several items belonging to the force.
Police said the CPS property was stolen from a 2015 Dodge Ram parked in the 0-100 block of Skyview Point Rise NE sometime between 4 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
“The truck belonged to a CPS recruit and taken was her duty bag which held handcuffs and keys, a set of soft body armour marked with “FTT” on the back, and a locked case that contained an inert (non-functioning) 40-calibre handgun and three 15-round magazines,” police said in a news release.
No live ammunition was taken.
A police-issued duty belt, flashlight and baton were also taken.
“The inert training gun is given to recruits for training purposes and is only available to law enforcement. It mimics the size and weight of a functional weapon for officers in training. The bottom grip of the weapon is red, while the top slide/barrel is black,” CPS explained.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen items or the theft is asked to call the District 5 GIU Staff Sgt. at 403-428-6500, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
The recruit remains in training with CPS while this investigation continues.
