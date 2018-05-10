Handcuffs, body armour, baton stolen from Calgary police recruit’s truck

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has asked the public for help finding several items that were taken from a recruit’s vehicle, including several items belonging to the force.

Police said the CPS property was stolen from a 2015 Dodge Ram parked in the 0-100 block of Skyview Point Rise NE sometime between 4 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The truck belonged to a CPS recruit and taken was her duty bag which held handcuffs and keys, a set of soft body armour marked with “FTT” on the back, and a locked case that contained an inert (non-functioning) 40-calibre handgun and three 15-round magazines,” police said in a news release.

READ MORE: Equipment stolen from BC RCMP cruiser on way home from helping Fort McMurray

No live ammunition was taken.

A police-issued duty belt, flashlight and baton were also taken.

READ MORE: Man pretended to be peace officer, sexually assaulted woman: Edmonton police

“The inert training gun is given to recruits for training purposes and is only available to law enforcement. It mimics the size and weight of a functional weapon for officers in training. The bottom grip of the weapon is red, while the top slide/barrel is black,” CPS explained.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen items or the theft is asked to call the District 5 GIU Staff Sgt. at 403-428-6500, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The recruit remains in training with CPS while this investigation continues.