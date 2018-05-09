Video captures 11-year-old girl in Illinois jumping from moving vehicle during carjacking

A man has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after an aggravated vehicle hijacking last Friday, police said.

According to Aurora Police Department in Illinois, the incident occurred at a gas station, with security camera footage showing it occurred around 6:45 a.m.

WGN 9 News reports Mark Beasanski of Aurora was getting gas at a BP gas station when a man jumped into his Jeep Cherokee from the passenger side of a Dodge Charger and began to drive off.

The video shows the Jeep pulling out of a parking space at the station as the rear right-side door opens and a girl jumps out, rolling on the pavement.

After she falls, a man who police say is the girl’s father is seen on the hood of the “accomplice’s vehicle” attempting to stop it.

A few seconds later, the girl runs to the sidewalk before walking to her father who appears on the frame and hugs her before walking towards the gas station pumps.

Police say neither the girl or her father were hurt in the incident.

Illinois State Police spotted Beasanski’s vehicle near Interstate 88 and began a pursuit eastbound. It ended in a crash and Tyrelle L. Pulley of Chicago was arrested. No one was injured in the crash.

Pulley, 20, faces charges of aggravated vehicle hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search for an accomplice, police said.