Seattle police arrest alleged car thief after mistaken identity leads to chase

It was a case of mistaken identity on Tuesday when Seattle police pursued a vehicle, and even though they chased down the wrong person, the driver is still in jail for a completely different crime.

At about 1:15 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle they believed was being driven by a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.

When they initiated a stop, the driver took off at a high speed.

Video shows the pursuit as the driver makes their way through stop signs and red lights without stopping, and causes multiple collisions.

As police continued their chase, the driver drove into Tukwila, Wash., and got on, then off the freeway, heading back to the same city.

Neighbouring police agencies were called in to assist, as well as the sheriff’s helicopter.

When the truck entered a cul-de-sac, police attempted to stop the driver but he evaded officers.

Officers finally stopped the driver using a PIT maneuver, in which video shows the police hitting his right side causing him to veer to the right and is then hit by another police vehicle, spinning him around before three cruisers pin him in place.

Police surround the vehicle and according to a statement, determined the driver was not the shooting suspect.

The driver was still arrested by police, however, for the stolen truck and several hit-and-run collisions.

The investigation is ongoing.