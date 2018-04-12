Police car chase in Baltimore caught on camera

WARNING: This video contains images not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

A police chase in southwest Baltimore ended on Wednesday with the arrest of three suspects, including one who was seen on video being struck by two police vehicles as he attempted to flee the scene.

Two men and a woman are now expected to face multiple charges. Baltimore County Police are working with the city police department and the Baltimore State Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges, but are expected to be charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest as well as possibly armed carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The chase was the result of a carjacking police say occurred on Monday when a man driving a 2010 Acura TSX had his car stolen.

“He was seated inside the car and he was approached by three black males. He said one of the suspects had a shiny object, possibly that the victim believed was a handgun, and he was threatened with this object and told to get out of the car,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Shawn Vincent.

Vincent said the driver got out of the car and the three suspects drove off.

Police say the report was received Monday and officers began a search and located the vehicle on Wednesday.

“They were able to determine the car was occupied yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. They continued to follow the car. Not sure if we are saying it was ever a pursuit, but while they were following the car, the suspect inside the driver’s side realized he was being followed by police and started to flee from the units,” Vincent said.

He said they attempted a take down, but when they tried the passenger of the car ran from the vehicle before it sped off.

Video shows a short time later, the vehicle was stopped by police and the driver jumped out. He was later arrested by police.

“One of the detectives from the task force attempted to prevent him from fleeing using the car and the suspect was able to [get] away after being pinned between another car and the police car and then he started to run down the road,” Vincent said. “When the second detective came up to the scene, that’s when the detective positioned the car right in front of the suspect, hitting the suspect in that process when he came up on the vehicle and then that suspect was detained by the detectives that were in pursuit.”

He said police then found a third suspect, a woman, in the vehicle. Emergency personnel were also called by police, but he said all three suspects refused treatment.

Asked about the two police vehicles hitting the suspect fleeing on foot, Vincent said there was a reason for police to take this method.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common practice, but in this situation, the detectives had received information that this vehicle was stolen, with the possibility of the use of a handgun the victim had described as ‘shiny object,’ which that victim believed to be a handgun,” he said. “So with the officers responding, knowing that there’s that possibility of a handgun being involved, … we do believe that it is reasonable at that point for officers to use what force that they believe is necessary.”

According to police, Baltimore City and Baltimore County police are coordinating with each other to do an administrative review into the entire incident.